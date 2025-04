LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are searching for a suspect from the shooting on Oct. 3, 2024, on Devonport Drive in Lexington that killed one person and injured another.

According to officials, witnesses at the scene described the suspect as a black man approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a red jacket and either black or red pants with black Air Jordans.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.