Body found near Exit 49 identified as Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch after manhunt

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body found near exit 49 in Laurel County on Wednesday afternoon has been positively identified by officials as Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch.

During a press conference on Wednesday night, officials confirmed that a body had been found near exit 49 in Laurel County, and officials noted that the body was likely Joseph Couch.

On Thursday, the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. William Ralston said that the results were "inconclusive" after performing a soft tissue DNA test. Kentucky State Police then reported on Friday that after additional testing, the body found has been identified as Joseph Couch through DNA extracted from bone.

“We appreciate everyone involved in the search and are grateful no one else has been hurt,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will continue to be there for those injured as well as the Laurel County community as they recover from this tragic situation.”

Officials, which included the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Kentucky State Police, continued to update the public during the manhunt as Couch was a suspect in the I-75 shooting that injured five people on Sept. 7 in Laurel County.

LEX 18 provided in-depth information on the shooting, along with the manhunt efforts, as it unfolded.

