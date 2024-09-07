I-75 reopened as search for person of interest in Laurel Co. shooting continues

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9:26 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that both north and southbound directions of I-75 is now open as the search for person of interest 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch continues.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.

According to London Police, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch is a person of interest in the shooting.

In a Facebook post, the department encourages people to contact 911 or 606-878-7000.

Couch is 5'10, approximately weighing 154 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

I-75 and US 25 remains shut down, the Mount Vernon Fire Department reports.

In a post to Facebook, the agency reports that they are actively working to divert traffic off the interstate at Exit 62 and Exit 59.

Significant delays are still expected.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:29 p.m.

According to a X post made by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, he is receiving reports from the Office of Homeland Security and Kentucky State Police.

"Together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," the governor wrote.

I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:18 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, I-75 is currently closed from Exit 41 to Exit 59 both north and southbound.

Other road closures include KY-909/US 25.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, traffic from I-75 southbound is now being diverted off at Exit 59.

In a Facebook post, they encouraged drivers to expect congestion and delays.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 6:48 pm.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the roadway remains closed due to an active shooter situation nine miles north of London.

Numerous people have been shot near the interstate, the agency reports via Facebook.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, both I-75 north and southbound lanes and South Wilderness Road near Exit 49 are shut down to an "ongoing emergency situation."

A heavy police and fire presence is in the area, the agency reports in a post made to Facebook.

The agency encouraged drivers to avoid using the interstate and U.S. 25, if possible.

London Mayor Randall Weddle also encouraged people to avoid the area "until further notice."

"Use alternative route do not be anywhere in that area," Weddle wrote.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

