Bond increased for Whitley County man charged with murder in 3-year-old's death

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bond has increased for a Whitley County man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.

22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, was initially held on a $250,000 bond. It has now gone up to a $1 million bond. The news comes more than a week after Taylor was arrested and charged in the case.

A preliminary investigation from Kentucky State Police revealed Whitley County EMS responded to a home where the child was unresponsive on Sunday, February 19. The child was transported by EMS to Baptist Heath Corbin and later pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. According to Taylor's arrest citation, medical personnel at Corbin Baptist Health told authorities the 3-year-old had multiple injuries that "were not consistent with Mr. Taylor's statements as being accidental."

He is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.