Bond reduced for Lexington nurse accused of killing elderly patient, trial date set for June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bond has been reduced for a Lexington nurse accused of killing one of her elderly patients.

Detectives say the nurse administered "something special" to a 97-year-old World War II veteran who'd come in after a slip and fall. The man would die days later.

During a court hearing Thursday, Eyvette Hunter's bond was reduced to $50,000. Her trial date was set for June 2023.

According to Kentucky Board of Nursing records, the former Baptist Health nurse admitted she gave patient James Morris some Ativan and then food without an order. Prosecutors said the medicine led to his death, adding she was "turning off alarms so people could not help him, and not telling anybody what they could've given him to save his life."

In court Thursday, the defense attorney argued his client is being accused of murder despite no doctor saying a murder occurred.

The judge said the court should hear from a medical professional at some point to clear things up. He set a trial date for June 2023 and a March deadline for prosecutors to determine who their medical experts will be.

Baptist Health says they terminated Hunter, adding she hasn't worked since the incident on April 30th.