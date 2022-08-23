Watch Now
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder, accused of intentional medical maltreatment

Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 23, 2022
A former Lexington nurse has been indicted on a count of murder.

52-year-old Eyvette Hunter is accused of “unlawfully causing the death of James Morris by intentional medical maltreatment," according to the indictment.

Morris was a 97-year-old patient at Baptist Health Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department. Morris died on May 5 as a result of the alleged actions of Hunter, who was a nurse, on April 30, according to police.

Baptist Health Lexington has been "cooperative and aided in the investigation," according to police.

Hunter was indicted on the charge Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court. She has been arrested and her bond has been set at $100,000, according to court records.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

