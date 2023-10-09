Brooks Houck denied motion to reduce bond in Crystal Rogers murder case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the men charged in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers in Bardstown has been denied a motion to reduce his bond of $10 million to $500,000 in full cash.

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers in Bardstown. He entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment.

Nelson Circuit Judge Charles C. Simms III denied the motion, according to court documents. The judge also ordered that an audio recording and an FBI manuscript of an alleged conversation Houck and his sister, Rhonda McIlvoy, be sealed.

Rogers was reported missing in July of 2015. Since then, the family of the 35-year-old mother of five has hoped for answers, and the search has gained national attention.

Houck was Rogers’ boyfriend and the father of one of her children.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is also charged in the case. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with evidence.

Little information has been released about what’s thought to have occurred the night Rogers disappeared or how Lawson and Houck might be connected.