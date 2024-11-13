Carroll County man found guilty for rape, sexual abuse that spanned 10 years

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that Terry Glacken was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse after an investigation found that he abused a female victim over the course of 10 years.
Officials detailed that KSP Post 5 received a report of sexual assault on June 16, 2021. Upon an investigation, police found that the female victim was sexually abused multiple times for the span of 10 years, beginning when she was a juvenile.
As police continued to investigate, two additional abuse victims were discovered, KSP reported. Glacken was then arrested and indicted on several rape and sexual abuse charges.
Glacken was found guilty of the following charges:
- Sodomy in the First Degree, Victim Under 12
- Rape in the First Degree, Forcible Compulsion
- Rape in the First Degree, Forcible Compulsion
- Incest
- Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Victim Under 12
- Rape in the First Degree, Victim Under 12
- Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Victim under 12
- Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
- Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
Glacken is set to be formally sentenced on January 2025.