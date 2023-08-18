Case against Fayette County Public Schools employee facing 23 sex crime-related charges sent to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against a Fayette County Public Schools employee facing 23 different sex crime-related charges has been sent to a grand jury.

49-year-old Kevin Lentz, a former Henry Clay teacher, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is also facing federal charges.

Police say Lentz was arrested and charged with seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. He is also charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Fayette County Detention Center

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz," Fayette County Public Schools said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students."

The school district confirmed Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS Tuesday morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation. Henry Clay High School's website lists Lentz as an English teacher for the school.

Henry Clay High School

Lentz is also a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lexington.

Below is a statement from the church:

“Kevin Lentz is a member of Faith Lutheran Church. While he has no current role in our youth ministry program, he was active as a volunteer for many years. He also served on our staff in a part-time interim capacity several years ago. He is not currently on staff and will not be involved in any volunteer work involving children or youth while the current legal process is ongoing. We are not aware of any allegations of wrong-doing related to his volunteer or paid work at Faith Lutheran Church. Kevin and his family are in our prayers as are everyone in the situation, especially any alleged victims.”I have no further comments at this time."

Pastor Dana Lockhart, Faith Lutheran Church, ELCA

Lentz pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Wednesday. His next court date is set for August 18.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say detectives from the Special Victims Section are continuing to investigate.