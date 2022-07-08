Case of Lexington corrections officer charged with sodomy involving inmate heads to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case involving a corrections officer charged with "deviate sexual intercourse with an inmate" will move to a grand jury.

22-year-old Joshua Rogers is charged with third-degree sodomy, according to his arrest citation. Rogers served as a corrections officer at the Fayette County Detention Center. Jail spokesperson Major Matt LeMonds said Rogers was fired last month.

During Friday's court appearance, Rogers waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case will now be sent to the grand jury.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Lexington Police Department and any internal investigation by the jail is on hold until the criminal investigation is complete, LeMonds said.

The woman who came forward with the allegation, Jamie Gray, reached out to LEX 18 to tell her story. She said that Rogers forced her to perform oral sex on him.

According to federal law, an inmate is unable to legally consent to any sexual contact with a jail guard or employee.

Rogers remains out on a $5,000 bond.