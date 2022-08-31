Charlotte Hornets, former Louisville player Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to possession of marijuana

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charlotte Hornets center and former University of Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell has pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana after he was pulled over in Kentucky back in May.

In court Wednesday, Harrell pled guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana with a 30-day conditional charge probated for 12 months. In other words, Harrell will have to serve 30 days in jail if he faces any legal trouble while on probation for the next 12 months.

Authorities say on May 12, Richmond police pulled him over for "following too closely, at or within a car length of the car/truck in front" of him.

According to court documents, an officer smelled marijuana, and Harrell admitted to having weed on him. Once police searched the vehicle, they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat.

Harrell was initially charged with trafficking marijuana, a class D felony in the state which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. The charge was amended to possession of marijuana in court Wednesday.