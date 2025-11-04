Citation: 22-year-old arrested, charged in connection to gang-related shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to three gang-related shootings in Lexington that happened in April 2025, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that William Rutherford is charged with two counts of conspiracy first-degree wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm, and engaging in organized crime.

Through an investigation, the citation details that Rutherford was reportedly in communication with several suspects believed to be involved in three Lexington shootings, two of which happened on April 9 on Creekside Court and a third one that occurred on April 14 on Winburn Drive.

News Police investigating after home, vehicle on Creekside Ct. hit by gunfire Web Staff

The citation states that further evidence revealed that on April 9, Rutherford and a juvenile bought "ammunition and extended magazines" at a gun shop.

Rutherford is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.