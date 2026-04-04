Citation: Knox County man in custody after allegedly assaulting woman and her 2 kids

FLAT LICK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Flat Lick man is in custody on a $25,000 cash bond at the Knox County Detention Center after allegedly assaulting a woman and her two children in a domestic dispute.

According to a citation filed by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Knox County 9-1-1 received a call on Saturday, Mar. 28 around 3 p.m. from a victim who alleged that 45-year-old Shawn Tigue had destroyed her house, tried to fight her two young children, and strangled her.

The victim alleged that after she was strangled by Tigue at her Flat Lick residence, before he then smacked food into the face of one of her young kids, and grabbed her other kid by the leg harshly, leaving bruises.

After the incident, the victim reported to sheriff deputies that Tigue punched holes in her wall, destroyed everything in her room, kicked her front door open, and tore the bumper off her vehicle before driving off on it, according to the citation.

When deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, the citation states that Tigue drove by the residence in the victim's vehicle and had refused to stop driving when deputies ordered him too. A chase between deputies and the suspect then began.

According to the citation, Tigue allegedly fled from law enforcement on Highway 930 to Fortney Branch where he allegedly tried to ram his vehicle into a deputy's control car, causing the deputy's car to collide with a guard rail.

Tigue then allegedly fled from the scene once again, turning south on U.S. 25 East where he traveled into a cemetery via a gravel driveway, exiting the vehicle on foot. Deputies then captured and arrested Tigue on the scene after a short chase around 4:40 p.m.

The citation reports that Tigue allegedly passed out from a drug overdose in the back of a deputy's vehicle, prompting law enforcement to contact emergency medical services. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Tigue was then booked at the Knox County Detention Center the following day, where he was charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree with a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence with a minor injury), assault in the fourth degree (child abuse), strangulation in the second degree (domestic violence-related), and criminal mischief in the first degree.

According to court records, Tigue's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at the Knox County District Courthouse.