Citation: Lexington man charged with sexual abuse of minors, crimes against animals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Lexington was charged with sexual abuse, rape, and sexual crimes against animals after he admitted to several instances of sexual abuse of a minor during an investigation.

According to a citation filed by the Lexington Police Department, police began an investigation into a man, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Bean, following allegation against him.

A warrant was executed and Bean was taken into custody on Wednesday for a police interview. During the interview, the citation read that Bean admitted to "subjecting the victims to sexual contact" on several instances. He also allegedly admitted to "attempting rape" on several instances, the citation stated.

Further, the citation read that he admitted to 25 instances of "sexual crimes against an animal."

According to the citation, Bean has been charged with several crimes including first-degree sexual abuse — victim under 12 years of age, first-degree rape — victim < 12 years of age; first-degree sodomy — victim <12 years of age; and sexual crimes against animals.