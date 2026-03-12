Citation: Morehead man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse material

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Morehead man is now in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center on charges of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor under the age of 18, and distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor under the age of 12.

According to a press release by Kentucky State Police, 35-year-old Bobby J. Mocabee was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 10 around 5:30 p.m. An investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children task force began after the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

After the alleged materials were gathered, a search warrant was executed at Mocabee's Morehead residence, and "equipment used to facility the crime was seized," according to the press release.

According to a citation filed with Rowan County District Court, Mocabee was allegedly utilizing the internet at his workplace to engage in chatting on a popular social media app. The law enforcement officer who filed the citation stated that Mocabee was allegedly sharing the sexual abuse material online. The citation states that the suspect admitted ownership to the accounts in question and admitted to engaging in the child sexual abuse behavior.

After his arrest, Mocabee was charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 12-years-old, and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 18-years-old. He is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

"These charges are Class-B and D felonies, punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison and one to five years in prison," the press release states.

The investigation of Mocabee's alleged crimes remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police in conjunction with the Nicholasville Police Department.