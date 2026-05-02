Citation: Pulaski County couple arrested on child criminal abuse charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A citation filed with Pulaski County District Court reveals that married couple Kyera Barnett and Jacob Barnett of Somerset have been charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12-years-old.

According to a press release, 29-year-old Kyera and 28-year-old Jacob were arrested on Wednesday, April 29 when Pulaski County Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard received a tip that the couple had allegedly abused a minor a week prior.

Both Kyera and Jacob have been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center and are being held on a $150,000 cash bond. They are expected to appear in front of a Pulaski County Grand Jury at a future date, and a preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Pulaski County District Court.