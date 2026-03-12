Citation: Richmond man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond on charges of child pornography, according to a citation filed with Madison County District Court.

William P. Seavey, 32, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Mar. 11 around 7:30 p.m. and was charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

The officer who filed the citation detailed that Seavey was allegedly associated with an online social media account which posted a video of a child, approximately 10 to 12 years old, performing a sex act.

After the video was found, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Seavey's Richmond apartment. The suspect was then contacted, and the citation reports that Seavey admitted he owned the social media account that uploaded the video.

Seavey's arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 13 at 8:59 a.m. at the Madison County District Courthouse.