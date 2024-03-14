Citation: Whitley County Schools employee charged with sexual abuse involving minors

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky teacher and coach has been accused of molesting and trading nude pictures with teen students.

39-year-old Lioney Henriquez is listed as a high school teacher and middle school baseball coach for Whitley County Schools.

According to Henriquez's arrest citation, he admitted to trading nude photographs with the students and touching their private parts while at school.

He reportedly told troopers that he offered to meet them at a hotel for sex but that it didn't happen, according to the citation.

Henriquez is currently charged with nine counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18. KSP says the charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Henriquez was also charged with two counts of sexual abuse, first-degree, and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

He's being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.