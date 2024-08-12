Clay County man arrested, charged with murder after allegedly running over woman during carjacking

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — The London Police Department reported that a Clay County man, accused of running over and killing a woman during a carjacking, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with murder.

Police detailed that Michael Edwards was arrested by London police when the Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested their help after Edwards was reported to be headed to the London area.

London police were informed that Edwards allegedly had carjacked the victim, who tried to stop Edwards and "was drug some distance, before falling and being run over by Edwards," which led to her death. Officers also noted that Edwards attempted a home invasion and, in the process, allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner before fleeing into the woods.

Upon arrival, London police found Edwards in a ravine of a field near the Laurel/Jackson County line and saw that Edwards had a gun. Further, police then arrested Edwards after a brief struggle and were able to recover the handgun from Edwards, officials reported.

Officials added that Edwards was charged with a number of charges, including murder, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.