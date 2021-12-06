Cody Arnett, guilty in 2018 rape of Georgetown College student, sentenced to life

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cody Arnett, who was found guilty in the 2018 rape of a Georgetown College student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning.

The judge by law can't run consecutive life sentences. Arnett will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of his life sentence, and a parole board will decide whether he should be released or serve the full sentence.

On the night of Sept. 23, 2018, Ava Stokes, then an 18-year-old Georgetown College freshman, told police she was held at knife-point and raped multiple times by a stranger who wandered in through the unlocked door of her student housing unit.

Arnett took the stand in his own defense in July 2021, saying he had consensual sex with the victim. That contradicts what she described during her emotional testimony.

He was found guilty on three counts of rape, one count of burglary, two counts of sodomy and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Since then, Stokes has come forward with her story, saying she is ready for her voice to be heard. She said that she wants to show other survivors of sexual assault that they should be proud of the fact they survived.

In September, Stokes filed a lawsuit against Georgetown College. She alleges lack of support and failure to provide security that would’ve prevented the attack.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and for Stokes to be awarded compensatory and punitive damages.