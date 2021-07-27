Cody Arnett testifies in defense of 2018 rape allegation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The trial is winding down for a man accused of raping a Georgetown College student in 2018.

Tuesday Cody Alan Arnett, 35, took the stand in his own defense, saying he had consensual sex with the victim. That contradicts what she described during her emotional testimony.

The victim told the jury she never met Arnett before the night he is accused of repeatedly raping her at knife-point inside her campus apartment after entering an unlocked door.

Trying to hold back tears she described how she got Arnett to stop.

"I got to fight back. I stabbed him as much as I could because I was afraid for my life," she said.

She credited her father for helping save her life because he taught her self-defense.

Prosecutors want to prove Arnett targeted the victim by purposely following her from a bar to her apartment.

In her opening statement, Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse played a clip of surveillance video from outside the apartment complex she said shows Arnett walking back and forth outside the woman's apartment multiple times before deciding to enter.

Arnett claims he was intoxicated and walked to the campus apartment to look for three guys he met at a bar the same night. He testified the victim willingly let him inside where he says they had consensual sex.

Closing arguments were underway are underway as of Tuesday afternoon.

