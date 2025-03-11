Report: Convicted felon arrested for stealing vehicle, firearm possession in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was arrested in London on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle and was found to have a pistol on him when being arrested by police.

Officials reported that officers responded to a scene on Monday morning regarding a possible stolen vehicle. When deputies found the vehicle, they ran the license plate and discovered it was a reported stolen vehicle.

The driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Cody Collett, reportedly had a stolen 9MM pistol in his waistband and deputies found that he was a convicted felon and had an active warrant out.

According to officials, Collett was charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more;

Receiving stolen property-firearm; and

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Further, Collett was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant for:

