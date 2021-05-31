Convicted killer pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin arrested again

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Patrick Baker was arrested by U.S. marshals in Laurel County Sunday on a federal hold.

Baker was found guilty in the death of Donald Mills and convicted of a deadly home invasion. Baker was then pardoned during former Governor Matt Bevin's final days in office and is back behind bars on federal charges.

The pardoning of Baker led to calls for an investigation that his relatives had hosted a fundraiser for Bevin.

According to the Courier-Journal, the FBI told Mills' sister that Baker has been charged in connection to Mills' death again.

There's been no statement yet from the FBI.