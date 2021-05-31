Convicted killer pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin arrested again

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man who was convicted of homicide and then received a controversial pardon from then-Gov. Matt Bevin has been rearrested.

Patrick Baker was arrested by U.S. marshals in Laurel County Sunday on a federal hold.

Baker was found guilty in the death of Donald Mills and convicted of a deadly home invasion. Baker was then pardoned during Bevin's final days in office and is back behind bars on federal charges.

The pardoning of Baker led to calls for an investigation that his relatives had hosted a fundraiser for Bevin.

According to the Courier-Journal, the Federal Bureau of Investigation told Mills' sister that Baker has been charged in connection to Mills' death again.

Court records revealed on Tuesday that Baker is now being charged with murder by federal prosecutors. The indictment alleges Baker "unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm."

Baker used a Kel-tec 9mm handgun during the home invasion, according to the court documents. Baker also faces drug trafficking charges related to, "conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance."

The document also notes Baker, "willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought," during the "perpetration of any robbery and kidnapping."

If Baker is convicted of the new federal charges he will face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison, along with a maximum $250,000 fine and no more than five years of supervised release.