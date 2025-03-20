Corbin woman arrested after allegedly assaulting EMS worker while enroute to hospital

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a Corbin woman was arrested on Wednesday in London after she was seen in a ditch holding a child and allegedly assaulted an ambulance crew member while enroute to a hospital.

Officials reported that a deputy was dispatched after a woman, identified as 28-year-old Olivia Thomas, was reportedly seen in a ditch line holding a "small child."

Upon arrival, a deputy reported that Corbin city police was on the scene while social services was notified of the situation. During an investigation, a deputy noted that she "appeared very disoriented and stated that she was on some type of drug possibly meth," according to officials.

An ambulance then proceeded to take Thomas to an area hospital for treatment. Officials added that when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, a crew member stated that he was assaulted by Thomas.

A deputy, according to officials, reported seeing "redness on the right side of the ambulance crew member's face."

Thomas was charged with third-degree assault-EMS is victim, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication-controlled substances.