Couple indicted on murder of Whitley County 4-year-old
Whitley County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:27:10-05
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brittany Slaughter and Adam Hayes were indicted for murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of 4-year-old Chloe Darnell, according to the Whitley County Circuit Clerk.
Slaughter and Hayes were arrested in November after Darnell's body was found following her disappearance.
