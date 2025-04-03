Couple sentenced to 10 years in prison after locking children in bedroom for extended periods of time

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were each sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after locking five children in the bedroom of a dirty home in Berea for extended periods with limited food and water and no bathroom breaks.

George and Samantha Hill were sentenced on five counts of criminal abuse, according to court documents.

LEX 18 previously reported that it all started when a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) visited the home in September of 2023 and said that the smell in the trailer home nearly caused him to vomit. The deputy also noted there were malnourished dogs outside.

The MCSO noted that the children were "now out of harm's way," in our previous coverage of the situation.

