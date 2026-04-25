Covington police identify teen suspect in shooting that left victim in critical condition

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Covington Police Department is asking the nearby community to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Ryan Cupp of Independence, who is linked to an alleged shooting that left a juvenile victim in "critical condition."

According to police, authorities were contacted around 11:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a possible shooting at the 100 block of East 11th Street. Upon arrival, police identified a teen victim who suffered a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Detectives have identified the alleged shooter as Cupp, and have warned residents to not approach him.

Community members that recognize Cupp are asked to call 911, and anyone with information on the alleged shooting is asked to contact detectives at (859) 292-2210.