Crime of the Week: Lexington police searching for robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department asked the community for help in finding a robbery suspect in this week's Crime of the Week.

Police reported that on Nov. 7 at around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of East High on a robbery. The complainant alleges that the suspect "implied he had a gun while keeping a hand in his pocket and then unlawfully removed merchandise from the store," according to officials.

The alleged suspect reportedly fled in a tan/gold Toyota Highlander with damage on the front of the driver's side.

Police asked the community to submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-252-2020 or online here.