Crime of the Week: Lexington police seeking information in 2024 fatal shooting of 18-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking further information from the public about a 2024 fatal shooting which left 18-year-old Juan Martinez-Bustos deceased.

According to officials, on Oct. 3, 2024 around 9:30 p.m., the Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive regarding a shooting with two victims. Upon arrival, police located one 18-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries and one 14-year-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than two weeks later, the Fayette County Coroner's Office pronounced Martinez-Bustos dead from his injuries on Oct. 15, 2024.

Individuals with further information on the crime are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers through phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.