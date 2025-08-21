Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cumberland man charged with sexual abuse, strangulation following investigation

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky reported that a Cumberland man was arrested on Thursday and charged with alleged sexual abuse on a minor and strangulation, among other charges following an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, detectives at the department obtained complaint warrants for 44-year-old Christopher Shipman, resulting in his arrest on Thursday. Authorities went on to execute search warrants.

As a result, Shipman has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy — victim under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse — victim under the age of 12, and first-degree strangulation.

Shipman is being held on a total of $500,000 cash bonds, officials added.

