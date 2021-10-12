Day 2: Jacob Heil, former UK student charged in crash that killed Lexington 4-year-old, underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trial for a former UK student charged in a crash that killed a 4-year-old is now into day two of testimony.

21-year-old Jacob Heil is charged with reckless homicide and DUI. His trial began Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court. He's accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell, who was crossing a street outside a Kentucky football game in Lexington in 2018 when he was struck and killed.

The reckless homicide trial for 21-year-old Jacob Heil began Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

During Tuesday's testimony, Marco's father, Ben Shemwell detailing game day morning for the jury. He says the family left the game early due to excessive sun and heat on their side of stadium. Marco was a fair-skinned child.

Mr. Shemwell says the car struck him on the side. Marco unable to get out of harms way. Looked for Marco. Couldn’t see him. Eventually spotted him. “I was the most helpless I’ve ever been”. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 12, 2021

Mr. Shemwell says the driver, presumably Jacob Heil, got out of the vehicle. Shemwell couldn't determine if the car was going at a high rate of speed at the time.

Mr. Shemwell says Marco was excited for the game that day. Attorney line of questioning to tap into emotions. No objection from defense. Defense will now cross. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 12, 2021

During cross-examination, the defense team for Jacob Heil asks Mr. Shemwell about the incident and scene as well as about Mr. Shemwell being struck too.

The jury heard video testimony from a witness who was driving behind Heil. Paul Misback is a UK fan who left the game during halftime on the day of the crash. Hisback says Heil made an abrupt move, veered off the road, and made a quick maneuver to correct.

Misback turned onto Cooper behind Heil’s car and said during deposition that he saw the silver car, the one police say was driven by Heil, make a “sudden out of control right into the grass” before pulling immediately back onto the road. — Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) October 12, 2021

The witness says he was three car lengths behind the driver but "had a clear view of what was going on" and saw someone running towards the injured child.

Misback testifies that Cooper Drive is heavily traveled on UK Football game days and that anyone leaving that side is the stadium has to take Cooper to Tate’s Creek. That is the route that both Heil and Misback were taking at the time of the crash.

The witness corroborated Mr. Shemwell's testimony that Heil did get out of the vehicle after the incident.

Misback said that Heil did not appear intoxicated and that he was too far from Heil to say if he smelled of alcohol or not.

Witness says Mr. Shemwell was not hit by car, which is conflicting testimony. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 12, 2021

The Commonwealth's next witness is Lexington Police Department’s current Sergeant over the department's homicide investigators. Before that, he was a detective. On the day of the crash, he was working at the football game. He interviewed Marco's dad, Ben. Then he assisted in interviewing Heil.

The police interview of Heil on the day of the crash lasted about 5 minutes. That interview is being played for jurors now. — Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) October 12, 2021

During opening statements on Monday, the prosecution said Heil was driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit when he struck Shemwell.

According to the autopsy done, prosecutors say Shemwell suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his body, most serious to his head and neck. They say "these injuries were not survivable". — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) October 11, 2021

Heil's attorney, Christopher Spedding, says they agree that this is an "unspeakable tragedy" and that "everyone's heart is broken." However, Spedding argues Heil's car never went into the grass and that he was never an impaired driver.

Heil, who was 18 at the time of the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051, according to court records. The legal limit for those under 21 is .02.