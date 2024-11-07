Defense for man accused of killing sheriff’s deputy asks for change of venue

(LEX 18) — At a hearing Thursday, defense attorneys for Steven Sheangshang argued why they believe his trial should be moved out of Scott County.

Sheangshang is charged with murder in the death of Deputy Caleb Conley in May of 2023.

Sheangshang’s attorneys argue that he won’t be able to get a fair trial in the capital case in Scott County.

Sheangshang appeared virtually from jail for the hearing and did not speak during the hearing.

Thomas Beisecker, a venue analysis expert, testified that he surveyed more than 250 people in both Scott and Jefferson counties, asking them what they knew about the case and their thoughts on it.

Beisecker said that 90% of those surveyed in Scott County had knowledge of Sheangshang being charged in Deputy Conley’s death. He also testified that 84% responded that Sheanshang was probably guilty.

The percentages in Jefferson County were noticeably lower, Beisecker testified.

Prosecutors argued that the survey was flawed because some of the questions were skewed to favor the defense’s argument.

While the defense is asking that the trial be moved to Jefferson County because of the larger population, the judge in the case proposed Shelby County because it’s out of the news coverage area.

The judge will enter an order on whether the trial will be moved and to where at a later date.