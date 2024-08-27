Detective details fatal Delaware Ave. shooting during Luis Ramos' court appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Luis Ramos sat quietly and listened to a Lexington Police Detective testify in court on Tuesday afternoon about what occurred last week on Delaware Avenue as Ramos has been charged with the shooting death of 24-year-old Daquan Collins.

According to Lexington Police Detective Greg George, Collins was watching three children when he left the house, reportedly leaving the children unattended.

The detective testified that the children's mother learned Collins had left the home and called a co-worker to check on them. He added that the co-worker arrived on Delaware Avenue with her boyfriend, identified as Ramos.

After Ramos' girlfriend went inside the home to check on the kids, police said that Collins arrived. The detective said that Ramos then shot Collins outside the home and that Ramos reportedly claimed it was self-defense.

Further, Judge Lindsay Thornton found enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury while Ramos remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

LEX 18 previously provided additional information on the shooting, according to a filed citation.