Detective details fatal stabbing of Lexington woman after ex-boyfriend crashed FedEx truck into home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette District Court judge found probable cause Wednesday to send the case against a Lexington man charged in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his child to a grand jury.

During a preliminary hearing, Lexington homicide Detective Nicholas Music testified that 34-year-old Candice Mackie died after being stabbed multiple times on Sept. 3. Music said the suspect, Dario Williams, later confessed during an interview at police headquarters.

"I was able to interview him at police headquarters where he did confess and say he had stabbed Mrs. Mackie several times," Music testified.

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Mackie died from her injuries at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Music told the court that Williams failed to make his scheduled FedEx deliveries in Versailles on the morning of Sept. 3. Instead, police said he drove to a Valhalla Drive home where Mackie and her daughter were temporarily living.

According to the detective, Williams first approached the front door before driving a FedEx truck into the home's garage. Music testified that Mackie ran outside and was later fatally stabbed.

The detective said surveillance cameras captured events after the attack but did not record the stabbing itself.

"They didn't show the attack," Music testified. "They just captured Mr. Williams elated that he had stabbed Ms. Mackie, and admitted that he had stabbed Ms. Mackie."

Williams' arraignment was held last week, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and burglary.

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Following that hearing, a woman who identified herself as a relative of Williams told LEX 18 she believed he had "snapped."

At the conclusion of Wednesday's preliminary hearing, Fayette District Judge Bruce Bell ruled there was probable cause to move the case forward. The matter will now be presented to a Fayette County grand jury.