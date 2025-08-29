DNA results lead to arrest of man in Lexington on first-degree rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A criminal complaint revealed that a man in Lexington has been charged with first-degree rape after DNA results from a sexual assault case led to the identification of the alleged assailant.

The complaint detailed that Lexington police officers were called to UK Hospital regarding a reported sexual assault. Upon arrival, police found a teenager who "presented with bruising on her legs."

Evidence in the case was gathered in response, and the kit was sent to the lab for testing. The complaint read that on Aug. 18, police were notified of a preliminary DNA match in the case. The DNA, according to the complaint, resulted in the identification of Statrik Marshall-Walker.

The complaint noted that Walker would have been 26 years old at the time of the alleged assault. Upon an additional review of photographs taken of the victim at the hospital, investigators observed images that showed "significant bruising" on the victim's "inner thighs and right pelvic areas," the complaint said.

Due to the findings in the case, the complaint noted that Walker allegedly "committed the offense of rape in the first degree," an arrest warrant read.