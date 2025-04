BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a double murder investigation is underway in Bourbon County after a man and a woman were found dead on Pretty Run Road overnight Thursday.

KSP says that a suspect was located at the Rowan/Carter County line and taken into custody without incident.

No names are being released as the incident remains under investigation, according to KSP.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.