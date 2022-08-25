Driver involved in deadly collision on New Circle Road charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man involved in a collision that killed another man has been charged with driving under the influence.

In his arrest citation, Mark Adkins is also facing several charges including possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Police say the motorcyclist, 47-year-old Larry Spicer, of Winchester, was traveling in the emergency lane of the inner loop of East New Circle Road at Meadow Lane when he struck a white van, driven by Adkins, that was attempting to turn onto New Circle. He later died at UK Hospital.

The reporting officer says Adkins appeared to be glossy, was jittery, and his breath smelled like burnt marijuana. After stating he had marijuana on him, a search of his vehicle found 11.3g of marijuana, 35.7g of methamphetamine, and a THC vape pen.

At this point, Adkins is not facing any charges in connection to the collision itself. The collision remains under investigation.