Eubank man accused of sexually assaulting underage girls, police report

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Eubank is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two underage girls, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials detailed that on the night of Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 14-year-old girl in Science Hill. A deputy found the missing girl in a truck with a man, identified by police as 28-year-old Marion Adam Pence, in a church parking lot.

During an initial investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division, along with Detective Branson Patterson, information and evidence was collected in the case.

Officials added that Pence was then charged with third-degree rape and detained on a $100,000 bond.

Following further investigation, Patterson found that Pence had possibly sexually assaulted a second victim, who was reportedly 11 years old at the time of the alleged offense, according to officials.

An arrest warrant was obtained on March 12, officials reported, and Pence was charged with first-degree rape, victim under the age of 12. Pence is now detained on a second bond of $125,000.

The investigation is ongoing by authorities.