Eubank man facing charges after allegedly commissioning an attempted sex crime from minor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Eubank man is facing charges after allegedly commissioning an attempted sex crime against a minor, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports.

51-year-old Arnold Merrit was charged on Wednesday with one county of attempted promotion of a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16. The charges come after Merritt allegedly "made statements of a sexual context to the victim," the agency reports.

Merrit was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

