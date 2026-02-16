Ex-chef at Scott County charity restaurant accused of gambling with nonprofit's credit card

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A chef at Russ' Kitchen, a community restaurant in Scott County focused on feeding those in need, is accused of using the nonprofit's credit card to gamble instead of purchasing food for the charity.

Jacob Southworth, who served as chef at the restaurant operated by the Amen House nonprofit, is charged with theft by deception after allegedly spending more than $3,300 gambling at Red Mile Gaming using the organization's credit card.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court by the Amen House executive director, Southworth made two gambling transactions at Red Mile Gaming. Investigators say he spent $1,061.99 on November 16 and again on December 6, totaling $3,345.27 in gambling expenses charged to the charity's credit card.

The executive director froze the credit card and filed a theft report with Lexington police after discovering the unauthorized charges.

Russ' Kitchen opened as a collaboration between a local business group and the Amen House to ensure no one in Scott County goes hungry. The restaurant is named after 12-year-old Russ Bourget, who died tragically in a UTV accident.

In November, Southworth expressed enthusiasm about his role at the restaurant.

"I've been in this kitchen, trying to get this place ready for about a month now. So it's just been me and Russ hanging out. And I still get goosebumps walking in this place," Southworth said.

However, according to the criminal complaint, Southworth did not show up for work on December 7 and refused to meet with Amen House management. On January 14, 2026, the complaint states Southworth admitted to using the business credit card at Red Mile Gaming for gambling and indicated he did not have the money to pay back the business.

Attempts to contact Southworth at his Georgetown address were unsuccessful.

The news surprised regular Russ' Kitchen customer Daniel Shore, a retired trucker.

"That's shocking especially from this place, very," Shore said.

Shore, who has become disabled, praised the Amen House and Russ' Kitchen for their community service.

"Very important because going from working all my life to to nothing with disability you can't survive without this," Shore said.

Southworth is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

