Ex-substitute accused of raping a student pleads not guilty, judge lowers bond

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former middle school substitute teacher accused of raping an eighth-grade student was in Scott County Circuit Court today. The attorney for Alexandria Allen entered a not guilty plea and waived formal arraignment.

A grand jury indicted the former Royal Spring Middle School fill-in teacher on three counts of third-degree rape.

LEX 18

According to the arrest warrant, Allen came into contact with the 15-year-old when she was in a position of authority or public trust. Police say the teen told them he had sex with the 25-year old. The warranted stated the alleged crimes happened between March and October of 2020.

His mother told us last fall she found nude pictures and videos of Allen and her son on his cell phone. Says Allen was his tutor. "I was disgusted because you're supposed to be helping him, and she wasn't helping him at all."

In court, Allen's attorney requested a bond reduction for Allen. After some discussion, the judge lowered it from 50-thousand to five-thousand dollars. He also ordered Allen to wear an ankle monitor when she gets out of jail.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 13.