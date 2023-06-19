Family of alleged Frankfort murder victim speaks out

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Violent acts have been occurring around Kentucky lately.

On Sunday, there was an alleged murder-suicide in Hardin County. On Friday, there was an alleged triple murder-suicide in Breathitt County, and an alleged murder and attempted suicide in Franklin County.

The family of 24-year-old Anna Brigham is looking for answers.

Her father, Bryon Brigham, says, "I didn't know how bad they really was. Anna never elaborated to me about how bad things really were there. She just told me that she was ready to come home and planned on coming home."

Friday, the Frankfort Police Department posted on social media reporting that around 1:30 a.m. they responded to a domestic call where the caller says their neighbor shot his girlfriend. Anna had two children ages 4 and 5 that her family says meant the world to her. They say she and her family were planning to move back home to Georgia.

Her aunt, Deanna Barnett, says, "I mean, it's not gonna give us closure or anything like that — we've lost Anna there's nothing that we can do to change that. But to have her children here would help ease a lot of the pain."

Anna's family says they're continuing to ask themselves why this is all happening, as they look for answers from local law enforcement and other agencies, but they are continuing to focus on what she meant to her kids, her family, and everyone around her.

Barnett says, "She was very sweet, very fun-loving, always energetic, and her world was her kids."

Now, this family is working to get more clarity about their grandchildren and exactly what and how all of this happened. They say Anna was a special kind of person who never met anyone she didn't like.

Brigham says, "She was just an all-out good girl you know? She was a down-home country girl. She didn't turn anybody away — anyone that wanted to talk she'd talk to them."

This family in Georgia is looking for closure, in Kentucky.

