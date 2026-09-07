Family remembers Lexington woman fatally stabbed after ex-boyfriend crashed FedEx truck into her home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Family members of a Lexington woman who was fatally stabbed after police say her ex-boyfriend crashed a FedEx truck into her home are remembering her as a devoted mother whose life centered on her 5-year-old daughter.

Candice Mackie, 34, was killed Sept. 3 after authorities say Dario Williams intentionally drove a FedEx delivery truck into the residence where she was living before stabbing her multiple times. Williams, the father of Mackie's daughter, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to her death.

Teresa, Mackie's aunt, said her niece faced personal challenges throughout her life but remained deeply committed to her daughter.

"She was really excited to see her daughter in school and wanted nothing more than to support her and be a part of those important moments at school, her first day of pictures and everything that goes on in school," Teresa said.

Teresa, who asked that her last name not be used, said she was aware of the turbulent and violent history between Mackie and Williams.

"My husband and I had helped her. She had an apartment and we bought her a car and tried to help her, and Dario would not leave her alone," Teresa said. "He would not leave her alone."

According to police, the attack happened around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. Investigators say Williams rammed the truck into the home where Mackie and her daughter had been living for several months before attacking Mackie.

Teresa said Mackie was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgeries in an attempt to save her life.

"UK was wonderful," Teresa said. "But she did not survive the second surgery she went back in. They found so many more punctured wounds inside her body."

The case has also drawn attention to a previous domestic violence incident involving Williams. As LEX NEWS first reported Friday, court records show a judge signed an arrest warrant for Williams on July 8 following an earlier domestic violence case. The warrant was never served before Mackie's death.

Advocates and family members say the tragedy underscores the dangers victims can face even after attempting to leave abusive relationships.

"You have to find the strength somehow to leave that situation and get yourself somewhere where you'll be safe, and Candice thought she would be safe," Teresa said. "But this man was so crazy. He ran a truck into the house to get her to come out."

She said she hopes Mackie's story encourages others experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

"I just didn't know it was as bad as it was until recently," Teresa said. "I really hope other people, other women in this situation, do try and get help. We're going to do everything we can for her daughter."

Mackie's family says they are now focused on supporting her young daughter as they mourn the loss of a woman they describe as a loving mother whose greatest joy was raising her child.

A fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral arrangements and expenses for Mackie's daughter: https://www.supportnow.org/candice-mackey

