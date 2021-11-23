Father of man charged in pregnant woman's death now accused of destroying evidence

(LEX 18) — The father of a man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman is now charged with destroying evidence in his son's case.

Geri Johnson, 29, was seven months pregnant in March of 2019 when she was fatally shot in Whitley County.

Her boyfriend, Daniel Nantz, drove Johnson to a hospital in Corbin claiming that she had shot herself. She died that day, and while doctors were able to deliver her baby, the baby died days later.

Nantz was eventually charged with murder in the case. He's accused of shooting Johnson because she'd spoken with federal authorities about a methamphetamine conspiracy he was involved with, according to court records.

Now Nantz's father, William Nantz, has been indicted in federal court on a charge of obstruction of justice. He is accused of destroying DVR recordings that were evidence in the murder case against his son, according to the indictment.

William Nantz's indictment did not give details about what the video showed or where it came from.

If found guilty, William Nantz could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Daniel Nantz is still awaiting trial on his charges of murder of a federal witness, kidnapping, and multiple drug charges. If found guilty, he could be eligible for the death penalty, according to court records.