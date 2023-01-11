Fayette County man accused in death of 4-month-old enters guilty plea

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County man has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a four-month-old infant.

On August 24, the Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Brent Dyer Kelty, of Lexington, for one count of murder (capital offense) and one count of persistent felony offender, first degree (Class A felony). According to an indictment by Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office at the time, Kelty committed the offense of Murder when he inflicted abusive head trauma on the infant, which caused the infant's death.

Court documents reveal Kelty pleaded guilty to lesser charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and first-degree manslaughter with a total recommended sentence of 16 years in prison.

Kelty will be sentenced at a later date.