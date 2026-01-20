Fayette County school bus driver arrested for DUI after allegedly hitting 2 vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County school bus driver was arrested and charged with a DUI after she allegedly hit two separate vehicles while driving her route on Jan. 16.

According to an arrest citation, 59-year-old Carla Padgett was cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher. The incident reportedly occurred at around 8 a.m. on Wiseman Drive in Lexington.

The citation from the Lexington Police Department reported that no children were on the bus during either collision. Officers were reportedly dispatched after receiving reports that the school bus driver had struck two vehicles and was likely under the influence of alcohol due to the odor detected on her, the citation revealed.

Police conducted standardized field sobriety tests, and Padgett showed signs of impairment, the citation read.

The citation states that Padgett was "emotional, jumping back and forth, and not following direction," according to the citation. Officers observed that she had bloodshot, watery eyes and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages coming on her.

Padgett was then arrested and she has been charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.

Court records obtained by LEX 18 show that Padgett has been released on recognizance.