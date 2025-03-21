Fayette County Schools employee charged with possession of child sexual assault images

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — William Adam Lyle, an employee with Fayette County Schools, has been charged with six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

According to an arrest citation, Lyle admitted to the possession of child sexual assault images and videos he "acquired online and had saved to a hard drive or device and uploaded to an electronic service based cloud belonging to himself."

The citation reports that the images depicted children under the age of 12 in acts of sexual performance.

Lyle reportedly admitted to deleting the images and videos after "recieving a warning email shutting down his accounts."

According to Fayette County Schools Spokesperson Dia Davidson Smith, Lyle is employed by the school district as a para-educator, and has been placed on administrative leave.

Lyle is listed as an employee on the Northern Elementary School website.