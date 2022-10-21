FBI concludes 5-day search in Bardstown related to Crystal Rogers' disappearance

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI has concluded their 5-day search in Bardstown in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

"We hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance," the FBI said in a statement.

Rogers went missing in 2015. Her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive. This week, the FBI spent the past five days at Houck's family farm to search for evidence in connection to her disappearance.

The FBI has since continued digging for evidence in Bardstown and even recovered an item of interest in August 2021.

"FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice. FBI Louisville also appreciates the outpouring of community support and a special thank you to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Bardstown Police Department, and Kentucky State Police for their assistance this week.