FBI recovers 'item of interest' as Bardstown search connected to Crystal Rogers case continues

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI has announced they have recovered an "item of interest" in connection to the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Federal investigators have begun day 4 of their search at a Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown on Friday. The FBI didn't specify what the item is but did say it is being further evaluated.

"We know there are individuals in the community who have information on Crystal's disappearance," the FBI writes in a statement. "Now is the time to come forward."

If you have any information, go to crystalrogerstaskforce.com/tips or call (502) 263-6000.

Rogers went missing on July 3, 2015. Her car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

The last person to see Rogers alive was her long-time boyfriend Brooks Houck. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office named him as a main suspect in the case, but he was never charged and maintains his innocence.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother, told LEX 18 that the neighborhood being searched Tuesday is home to multiple houses that were being built by Brooks Houck at the time of Rogers' disappearance. The Nelson County PVA website lists three homes in the Woodlawn Springs neighborhood as being owned by Houck Rentals, LLC.

The Kentucky Secretary of State's office lists Houck Rentals, LLC, as being owned by Brooks Houck. Houck also lives less than two miles from the area that was being searched.

"It's going to be very difficult, but I'm gonna get through this and I'm going to do this," Ballard said Tuesday during the search.

Ballard also told LEX 18 that she'd heard from authorities about what they'd be doing.

"They told me things that they're going to do, you know, to make sure they have a thorough search and I feel very confident about that," Ballard said.

The agency has previously said they are nearing the final stages of the investigation.